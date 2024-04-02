Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1473
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1473
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1139
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN, COSTA, MILLER, PHILLIPS-HILL AND
J. WARD, APRIL 2, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
APRIL 2, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military Affairs,
providing for burial benefits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 705.1. Burial benefits.
(a) Notice of deceased serviceperson to county.--
(1) Subject to paragraph (2), a licensed funeral
director, funeral entity or cemetery company shall, within 96
hours of receipt of the remains of a deceased serviceperson ,
notify the county director of veterans affairs of a deceased
serviceperson having legal residence in the county at the
time of death and p rovide the family of the deceased
serviceperson with the contact information for the county
director of veterans affairs.
(2) Paragraph (1) shall only apply to a cemetery company
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18