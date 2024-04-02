Senate Bill 1139 Printer's Number 1473

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1473

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1139

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN, COSTA, MILLER, PHILLIPS-HILL AND

J. WARD, APRIL 2, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

APRIL 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military Affairs,

providing for burial benefits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 705.1. Burial benefits.

(a) Notice of deceased serviceperson to county.--

(1) Subject to paragraph (2), a licensed funeral

director, funeral entity or cemetery company shall, within 96

hours of receipt of the remains of a deceased serviceperson ,

notify the county director of veterans affairs of a deceased

serviceperson having legal residence in the county at the

time of death and p rovide the family of the deceased

serviceperson with the contact information for the county

director of veterans affairs.

(2) Paragraph (1) shall only apply to a cemetery company

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18