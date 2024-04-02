Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,860 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1476

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1476

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1118

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COSTA, FLYNN, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI,

DILLON, KEARNEY AND A. WILLIAMS, APRIL 2, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75

(Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

magisterial district judges, further providing for

adjudication alternative program; in licensing of drivers,

further providing for drivers required to be licensed, for

suspension of operating privilege, for suspension of

operating privilege for failure to respond to citation and

for driving while operating privilege is suspended or

revoked, providing for driving while operating privilege is

suspended for certain other offenses, for relief from

administrative suspension and for relief from administrative

suspension participation requirements; in fees, further

providing for reinstatement of operating privilege or vehicle

registration; and, in penalties and disposition of fines,

further providing for inability to pay fine and costs.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1520 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1520. Adjudication alternative program.

* * *

(e.1) Alternative to Title 75 sanctions.--Notwithstanding

the provisions of subsection (a), a person whose operating

privilege has been suspended under 75 Pa.C.S. § 1533(a)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

You just read:

Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1476

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more