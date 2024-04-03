Senate Bill 1119 Printer's Number 1477
PENNSYLVANIA, April 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1477
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1119
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,
APRIL 3, 2024
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, APRIL 3, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), entitled
"An act concerning townships of the first class; amending,
revising, consolidating, and changing the law relating
thereto," in election of officers and vacancies in office,
further providing for vacancies in general.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 530(a.1) introductory paragraph, (b),
(b.1) and (b.2) of the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331),
known as The First Class Township Code, are amended to read:
Section 530. Vacancies in General.--* * *
(a.1) [The] Except as provided under subsection (b.2), the
following shall apply:
* * *
(b) [If the board of commissioners of any township shall
refuse, fail, or neglect, or be unable for any reason
whatsoever, to fill a vacancy within thirty (30) days after the
vacancy occurs, then the vacancy board shall fill the vacancy
within fifteen (15) additional days by appointing a registered
