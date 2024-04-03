Senate Bill 1119 Printer's Number 1477

PENNSYLVANIA, April 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1477

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1119

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,

APRIL 3, 2024

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, APRIL 3, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), entitled

"An act concerning townships of the first class; amending,

revising, consolidating, and changing the law relating

thereto," in election of officers and vacancies in office,

further providing for vacancies in general.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 530(a.1) introductory paragraph, (b),

(b.1) and (b.2) of the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331),

known as The First Class Township Code, are amended to read:

Section 530. Vacancies in General.--* * *

(a.1) [The] Except as provided under subsection (b.2), the

following shall apply:

* * *

(b) [If the board of commissioners of any township shall

refuse, fail, or neglect, or be unable for any reason

whatsoever, to fill a vacancy within thirty (30) days after the

vacancy occurs, then the vacancy board shall fill the vacancy

within fifteen (15) additional days by appointing a registered

