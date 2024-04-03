Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,860 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1119 Printer's Number 1477

PENNSYLVANIA, April 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1477

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1119

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,

APRIL 3, 2024

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, APRIL 3, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), entitled

"An act concerning townships of the first class; amending,

revising, consolidating, and changing the law relating

thereto," in election of officers and vacancies in office,

further providing for vacancies in general.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 530(a.1) introductory paragraph, (b),

(b.1) and (b.2) of the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331),

known as The First Class Township Code, are amended to read:

Section 530. Vacancies in General.--* * *

(a.1) [The] Except as provided under subsection (b.2), the

following shall apply:

* * *

(b) [If the board of commissioners of any township shall

refuse, fail, or neglect, or be unable for any reason

whatsoever, to fill a vacancy within thirty (30) days after the

vacancy occurs, then the vacancy board shall fill the vacancy

within fifteen (15) additional days by appointing a registered

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 1119 Printer's Number 1477

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more