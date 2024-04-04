Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes courtesy visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a courtesy visit to the His Majesty King Mswati III in Lozitha, eSwatini. 

On arrival in the Kingdom of Eswatini, the President first paid a brief visit to the Queen Mother, Her Majesty iNdlovukazi, before proceeding to meet with His Majesty the King.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to strong historical bonds between their two countries, including growing political and trade ties. 

They also highlighted the historical success of collaboration between the two countries, where the two leaders  collaborated to work together for a better future.

Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

