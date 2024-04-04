Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane officiates export of livestock to Kuwait

An increase in global demand for red meat is positioning Eastern Cape farmers at an economic advantage as the Provincial Government continues to support them to gain access into the Middle East market through livestock exports and other livestock opportunities available through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane officiated the export of 56,000 sheep, 1500 cattle and 200 goats on the Al Messilah Ship from the Port of East London headed to Kuwait. Mabuyane described the export as a huge economic game changer for the province,

“The export of livestock to Kuwait from the Eastern Cape means a lot for us in terms of growing our economy. You would understand that we have been saying this, identifying agriculture as our potential growth, as our niche as well.

Not only just the primary production part of it but also agro processing. So, we are looking broadly on that, and this is one of those practical steps we are making to ensure that we benefit out of globalisation, so we are part of this globe. So, we are looking at the broader value addition of this and the value chain beneficiation, how to bring subsistence farmers on board. You understand that government has been investing a lot in.

Terms of livestock improve, particularly looking at the meat and the wool. We are quite happy with the work that is happening. This transaction alone is more than R200 million investment into this, more than R1.2 billion has been put into this. This is the sixth instalment of this loading that you are seeing here. This is taking us somewhere,” said Mabuyane.

The livestock exports program is one of the success stories of the sixth administration. It started it in 2019 with Al Mawashi. Between 2020 and 2023 the total value generated is over R460 million for the provincial economy. President of Agri Eastern Cape, Pieter Cloete says the economic spinoffs are benefiting the entire agriculture value chain,

“I think it is vital to understand the spinoffs in the province that come from this. It is much like the motor industry you know, people see and think it’s only a Motor car but there is a tyre industry, there is upholstery industry and everything that goes with it and with this we are really going to work hard to try and lift genetics with the emerging farmers because that is where the numbers lie as you all know the Eastern Cape has got the highest number of livestock anywhere, of all the provinces in this country so It is of vital importance that we get this industry to keep it going. We are happy today; we came here to see the loading of sheep into the vessel. It is beautiful inside, they are being well fed, some are resting and there is no problem,” said Cloete.

Meanwhile, inspectors from the NSPCA are working with the farmers and Veterinary Officials from DRDAR to ensure compliance with the guidelines. The Provincial Government has taken an inclusive participation in this process to ensure that only healthy and safe animals are transported as part of this export trade deal.

The total investment for this particular shipment is valued at R206 million, which includes the value of animals to be shipped, feed for the animals both at the feedlot and during the voyage, temporal employment, East London Port fees, and veterinary supplies

