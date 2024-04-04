Carbon fiber Thread Market Rising to Greatness Anticipating Market Size’s New Heights

Carbon fiber Thread Market Trends

The global carbon fiber thread market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including carbon fiber thread is used profitably in a variety of end-use industries. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Fiber Thread Market by Product Type (Continuous Carbon Fiber Thread, Chopped Carbon Fiber Thread), by End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Sports and Recreation, Construction and Infrastructure, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Market Valuation: The global carbon fiber thread market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Growth Determinants:

- Profitable utilization across various industries.

- Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles.

- Surge in renewable energy sources.

- Opportunity in the shift towards electric vehicles.

- Growing demand for sustainable materials.

Market Segments Covered:

- Product Type: Continuous Carbon Fiber Thread, Chopped Carbon Fiber Thread.

- End-Use Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Sports and Recreation, Construction and Infrastructure, Others.

Key Drivers:

- Utilization across various industries.

- Demand for lightweight vehicles.

- Surge in renewable energy.

Opportunities:

- Demand for sustainable materials.

Restraints:

- High production costs.

Segment Insights:

- Continuous carbon fiber thread segment to maintain leadership.

- Aerospace segment to dominate by 2032.

- Automotive segment to witness the highest CAGR.

Regional Insights:

- Asia-Pacific to maintain dominance by 2032 with the highest CAGR.

Leading Market Players:

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

- Beijing Konfitex Technology Co. Ltd.

- Teijin Limited.

- Solvay S.A.

- SGL Carbon.

- Kureha Corporation.

- Hexcel Corporation.

- Formosa Plastics Corporation.

- Zhongao Carbon.

- Toray Industries, Inc.

- Strategic Analysis:

The report details strategies adopted by key players including new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to increase market share.

