Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,860 in the last 365 days.

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso

AZERBAIJAN, April 4 - 04 April 2024, 10:11

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Congolese President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Congolese President.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the Congolese President, while the delegation of the Republic of the Congo was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

You just read:

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more