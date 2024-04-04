Menopause Market to Grow Robustly at a CAGR of 1.2% by 2032, asserts DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight, the Vasomotor symptoms Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Some of the key facts of the Vasomotor Symptoms Market Report:

The Vasomotor Symptoms market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the menopause market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 11 billion in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total number of women in menopause in the 7MM comprised approximately 100 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Vasomotor Symptoms Companies: Viramal Limited, Simbec Research, Estetra, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., MenoGeniX, QUE Oncology, Fervent Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Vasomotor Symptoms Therapies: Transdermal Estradiol Cream (VML-0203), DONESTA (E4, Estetrol), Elinzanetant (BAY3427080), MT-8554 (Elismetrep), MNGX-100 (Filgrastim/G-CSF), Q-122 (MSX-122), FP-101, and others

The Vasomotor Symptoms market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Vasomotor Symptoms pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Vasomotor Symptoms market dynamics.

Vasomotor Symptoms Overview

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years. It usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, with an average age of around 51. This phase is characterized by a decline in the production of hormones like estrogen and progesterone, leading to the cessation of menstruation and fertility. The primary cause of menopause is the aging of the ovaries, which results in a reduced number of eggs and a decline in hormone production. However, certain medical procedures like hysterectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy can induce menopause prematurely.

Menopause brings about a range of symptoms that can vary widely from woman to woman. Common menopause symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, irritability, fatigue, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances. These symptoms occur due to the hormonal fluctuations that take place during the transition to menopause. Diagnosing menopause is often based on a woman's age, medical history, and symptoms. A key factor is the absence of menstruation for 12 consecutive months, signaling the end of the reproductive period. In some cases, healthcare providers may recommend blood tests to measure hormone levels, such as follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estrogen, to confirm the onset of menopause.

Vasomotor Symptoms Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 100 million total women in menopause in the 7MM in 2022.

For the age-specific analysis, the number of cases of menopause were distributed across various age groups, such as <40 years, 40–50 years, 51–60 years, and 61–65 years, in the 7MM. As per the analysis, the highest number of cases were estimated in the age-group 51-60 years and the lowest in <40 years with 64 million and 3.4 million cases, respectively in 2022.



Vasomotor Symptoms Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Vasomotor Symptoms market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Number of Women in Menopause

Stage-Specific Distribution of Women in Menopause

Age-Specific Distribution of Women in Menopause

Number of Women in Menopause with Vasomotor Symptoms

Number of Women in Menopause with Moderate-to-Severe Vasomotor Symptoms

Vasomotor Symptoms Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vasomotor Symptoms market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Vasomotor Symptoms market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Vasomotor Symptoms Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Vasomotor Symptoms Therapies and Key Companies

Transdermal Estradiol Cream (VML-0203): Viramal Limited/Simbec Research

DONESTA (E4, Estetrol): Estetra/Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Elinzanetant (BAY3427080): Bayer|Nerre Therapeutics Ltd.

MT-8554 (Elismetrep): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc.

MNGX-100 (Filgrastim/G-CSF): MenoGeniX

Q-122 (MSX-122): QUE Oncology

FP-101: Fervent Pharmaceuticals

Vasomotor Symptoms Treatment Market

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) advises waiting until hot flashes become bothersome before seeking treatment. Treatment initiation should consider the severity of symptoms, evaluation of treatment risks, and the woman's perspective on menopause and medication. Duavee (bazedoxifene acetate/conjugated estrogens) is the initial and sole medication combining CE with an estrogen agonist/antagonist, recognized as a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), for menopausal VMS treatment. Duavee incorporates bazedoxifene instead of progestin to safeguard the uterine lining against hyperplasia, a potential consequence of estrogen-only therapy.

Numerous women opt for non-prescription therapies like isoflavones, black cohosh, and progesterone-containing hormone creams to manage conditions like hot flashes. However, clinical evidence regarding the efficacy and long-term safety of these therapies remains inadequate. Moreover, most over-the-counter remedies for hot flashes are classified as dietary supplements and hence not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration. Prescription medications with demonstrated efficacy in alleviating hot flashes are available for women unable to undergo hormone therapy. Certain prescription antidepressants, including those suitable for women with a history of breast cancer, may diminish hot flashes. Others include gabapentin, clonidine, and methyldopa. NAMS suggests that women experiencing mild menopause-related hot flashes initially consider lifestyle modifications such as adjusting environmental conditions for cooler core body temperatures, engaging in regular exercise, quitting smoking, and employing relaxation techniques such as paced respiration.

Vasomotor Symptoms Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the menopause market are experiencing notable changes due to the increasing societal awareness of women's health and well-being. With a growing aging population and a heightened focus on women's empowerment, there's a rising demand for innovative products and services that address the physical and emotional difficulties associated with menopause. This surge in demand has led to increased research and development efforts, resulting in a diverse array of hormone replacement therapies, herbal supplements, lifestyle applications, and personalized health strategies.

As more women seek comprehensive and effective solutions, companies are adopting a more consumer-centric approach, tailoring their offerings to individual preferences and needs. Moreover, discussions surrounding menopause are becoming less taboo, fostering open dialogue and knowledge-sharing, which further shapes the dynamics of the menopause market by creating a supportive environment for women navigating this stage of life.

However, despite the potential for growth, the menopause market faces several barriers. Strict regulatory processes governing hormonal treatments and supplements, alongside concerns regarding product safety and effectiveness, present challenges for new entrants into the menopause market. Additionally, cultural stigmas and misinformation surrounding menopause persist in certain societies, hindering open conversations and the adoption of innovative solutions. Economic disparities and limited access to healthcare exacerbate these challenges, impeding equal penetration of the menopause market. Overcoming these barriers necessitates a multifaceted approach involving education, regulatory reforms, and inclusive product development to fully harness the potential of the menopause market.

Scope of the Vasomotor Symptoms Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Vasomotor Symptoms Companies: Viramal Limited, Simbec Research, Estetra, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., MenoGeniX, QUE Oncology, Fervent Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Vasomotor Symptoms Therapies: Transdermal Estradiol Cream (VML-0203), DONESTA (E4, Estetrol), Elinzanetant (BAY3427080), MT-8554 (Elismetrep), MNGX-100 (Filgrastim/G-CSF), Q-122 (MSX-122), FP-101, and others

Vasomotor Symptoms Therapeutic Assessment: Vasomotor Symptoms current marketed and Vasomotor Symptoms emerging therapies

Vasomotor Symptoms Market Dynamics: Vasomotor Symptoms market drivers and Vasomotor Symptoms market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Vasomotor Symptoms Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Vasomotor Symptoms Market Access and Reimbursement

