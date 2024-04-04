Federal Support for Spokane County Wildfire Survivors Surpasses $2.6 Million

Spokane, Wash. – When the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires struck Spokane County in August, entire neighborhoods were evacuated, thousands of acres of rural farmland and forests were scorched, and 360 structures destroyed.

President Biden signed a Federal Disaster Declaration, and the delivery of recovery resources is now well underway for Spokane County residents affected by the wildfires.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved more than $2.6 million in federal assistance for eligible homeowners, renters and businesses, both insured and underinsured. That number includes:

$2.2 million in FEMA housing and other assistance

million in FEMA housing and other assistance $485,500 in home and business loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, businesses and certain nonprofits.

As of April 1, 115 households have been approved for FEMA grant funding including:

More than $1.7 million in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home-repair costs

million in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home-repair costs More than $443,700 for other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental and lost personal possessions.

More than 200 home inspections have been completed to assess property damage. Two Disaster Recovery Centers, located in the communities of Medical Lake and Elk, have logged more than 583 survivor visits. At the centers, residents may speak in person to representatives from federal and state programs and local organizations.

In partnership with the State of Washington, Spokane County, and local officials, FEMA will continue helping individuals and families get back on their feet and into secure housing until the job is done.

The deadlines to apply with FEMA and SBA are both April 20, 2024.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or by call 800-621-3362 .

visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or by call . To apply for a disaster loan from SBA, visit SBA’s disaster website: sba.gov/disaster, contact SBA by email at disastercustomerservice@sba,gov or call 800-659-2955 for information.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.