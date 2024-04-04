Peanut Allergy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, in the United States, the prevalence of severe cases of peanut allergy is higher than mild-to-moderate cases.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Peanut Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Peanut Allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peanut Allergy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Peanut Allergy Market Report:

The Peanut Allergy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, in the United States, the prevalence of severe cases of peanut allergy is higher than mild-to-moderate cases.

In March 2024, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) initiated a prospective, cross-sectional study aimed at enhancing understanding of how early-life introduction of peanuts may contribute to maintaining tolerance in adolescence. Additionally, this study serves as an additional safety assessment of the original nutritional intervention.

In March 2024, Aravax Pty Ltd disclosed the commencement of Phase 2 clinical trials for PVX-108. The primary objectives of this study are to demonstrate the acceptable safety profile of PVX108 immunotherapy and its efficacy in reducing clinical reactivity to peanut protein in children and adolescents with peanut allergy.

In March 2024, Allergy Therapeutics announced the initiation of Phase 1 clinical trials for VLP Peanut. This phase I clinical trial is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of VLP Peanut in both healthy subjects and those with peanut allergy. Furthermore, the trial aims to evaluate the immunotoxicity profile of VLP Peanut in healthy subjects, assess its immunotoxicity profile and degree of reactogenicity (allergenicity) in subjects with Peanut Allergy, and explore preliminary evidence of VLP Peanut's efficacy in subjects with Peanut Allergy.

Key Peanut Allergy Companies: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., ALK-Abelló A/S, Syneos Health, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Peanut Allergy Therapies: VE416, VLP Peanut, CNP-201, Peanut SLIT-tablet, DBV712, AR101, Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib, Omalizumab, ADP101, and others

The Peanut Allergy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Peanut Allergy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Peanut Allergy market dynamics.

Peanut Allergy Overview

Peanut allergy poses a significant risk, particularly among children, and is considered a severe and potentially life-threatening condition. It occurs when the immune system reacts adversely to peanut ingestion or exposure to peanut proteins. While the precise cause of peanut allergy is still being investigated, it is generally understood to stem from a blend of genetic and environmental influences.

Symptoms of peanut allergy can vary in severity and typically appear shortly after exposure, ranging from mild reactions like itching, hives, or nasal congestion to more severe manifestations such as breathing difficulties, facial and throat swelling, abdominal discomfort, vomiting, diarrhea, and a drop in blood pressure. In severe cases, peanut allergy may progress to anaphylaxis, a critical condition necessitating immediate medical intervention and affecting multiple organ systems.

Diagnosing peanut allergy involves a comprehensive approach, incorporating medical history assessment, physical examination, and allergy testing. Physicians evaluate prior allergic episodes, family history, and the timing of symptoms relative to peanut exposure. Allergy tests, including skin prick tests or blood assays measuring allergen-specific antibodies, are employed to confirm the presence of peanut allergy.

Peanut Allergy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Peanut Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Peanut Allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Peanut Allergy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Peanut Allergy Gender-specific Cases

Peanut Allergy Age-specific Cases

Peanut Allergy Severity-specific Cases

Peanut Allergy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Peanut Allergy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peanut Allergy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Peanut Allergy Therapies

VE416

VLP Peanut

CNP-201

Peanut SLIT-tablet

DBV712

AR101

Ligelizumab

Remibrutinib

Omalizumab

ADP101

Peanut Allergy Key Companies

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Allergy Therapeutics

COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.

ALK-Abelló A/S

Syneos Health

DBV Technologies

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

Peanut Allergy Treatment Market

Historically, avoidance of peanuts has been considered the primary approach for individuals at risk of developing peanut allergies. However, in 2017, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) dramatically altered its recommendations based on findings from the Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) trial. This trial revealed that high-risk children were less likely to develop peanut allergies if they were introduced to peanuts within their first year of life. Currently, anaphylaxis resulting from peanut allergies is managed using various medications such as antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, steroids, and bronchodilators, depending on the severity of the allergy.

Palforzia, developed by Aimmune Therapeutics and approved by the FDA in 2020, represents a significant advancement as the first oral immunotherapy specifically designed for peanut allergies. Comprising carefully measured doses of peanut powder administered orally, Palforzia targets children and adolescents aged 4 to 17 who are allergic to peanuts. The aim of Palforzia is to desensitize individuals to peanuts, and its distribution is restricted through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). Oral Immunotherapy involves gradually increasing oral doses of peanut protein with the goal of first achieving desensitization to the allergen, providing some protection against accidental exposure during treatment, and subsequently fostering long-term tolerance.

Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics

The peanut allergy market has witnessed significant changes in recent years, reflecting increased recognition and comprehension of this potentially life-threatening condition. With a rise in reported cases of peanut allergies, there has been a notable shift towards research, diagnostics, and treatment options. This growing demand has spurred pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms to invest in developing innovative therapies, including oral immunotherapies and desensitization methods.

Moreover, regulatory agencies have responded to these developments by revising labeling requirements and allergen-related regulations to enhance consumer safety. Educational initiatives aimed at raising awareness about peanut allergies have also emerged, influencing purchasing decisions and shaping public attitudes. Consequently, the peanut allergy market is undergoing a transformative phase, characterized by advancements in medical interventions, regulatory adjustments, and heightened public consciousness.

However, several factors may hinder the market's growth in the future. One significant challenge is the complexity of developing safe and effective treatments, given the variability in individual allergic reactions. Clinical trials for new therapies must meet stringent safety standards and demonstrate long-term efficacy, which can be time-consuming and costly. Moreover, obtaining regulatory approval for these novel treatments entails navigating a complex regulatory landscape, often requiring substantial resources and expertise.

Accessibility and affordability present additional hurdles, as innovative treatments may not be accessible to all individuals due to healthcare disparities and high costs. Limited public awareness and understanding of peanut allergies also pose challenges, as misconceptions and stigma can impact the adoption of preventive measures and appropriate management strategies. These barriers collectively shape the dynamics of the peanut allergy market, necessitating a multidisciplinary approach for sustainable progress.

Scope of the Peanut Allergy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Peanut Allergy Companies: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., ALK-Abelló A/S, Syneos Health, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Peanut Allergy Therapies: VE416, VLP Peanut, CNP-201, Peanut SLIT-tablet, DBV712, AR101, Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib, Omalizumab, ADP101, and others

Peanut Allergy Therapeutic Assessment: Peanut Allergy current marketed and Peanut Allergy emerging therapies

Peanut Allergy Market Dynamics: Peanut Allergy market drivers and Peanut Allergy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Peanut Allergy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peanut Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

