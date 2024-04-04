Seminar "Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR): From Policy to Implementation"

VIETNAM, April 4 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam News and VINEXAD on April 4 jointly organise a seminar themed " Extended Producers Responsibility: From Policy to Implementation", one of the key events within the framework of the 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024) in Hà Nội.

Stipulated in Article 54 of the 2020 Environmental Protection Law and detailed in Government Decree No. 08/2022/NÐ-CP dated January 10, 2022, EPR requires producers and importers to pay fees for recycling and disposal of discarded products and packaging.

From January 1, 2024, producers and importers of lubricants, batteries, accumulators, tyres and various types of packaging must either recycle or pay fees to support waste recycling activities. Subsequently, electronic equipment will be included in 2025, followed by vehicles, including motorbikes and cars, in 2027.

According to industry experts, EPR is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity for businesses to develop more sustainably. By implementing EPR businesses can meet the increasingly high demands of partners and participate extensively in the global value chain.

While EPR has been implemented around the world to help reduce and control waste, Việt Nam is among the first to introduce EPR regulations in the Southeast Asian region. Governmental agencies and the media are to play a crucial role in the implementation and execution of the laws.

“This is a key task to achieve sustainable development for manufacturers and businesses, especially as Việt Nam has been struggling with severe impacts caused by pollution and climate change,” said Đoàn Thị Tuyết Nhung, deputy general director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

“Implementing EPR will contribute to preserving resources for the future, reducing environmentally damaging waste, demonstrating businesses’ sense of social responsibility, and contributing to realising Việt Nam’s commitment at the COP26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," she stressed.

During the seminar, policymakers, experts, domestic and foreign businesses as well as other stakeholders will discuss the opportunities and challenges in implementing EPR in the Southeast Asian country.

Vietnam Expo is the longest-standing annual trade promotion event in Vietnam, launched by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, directed by the Trade Promotion Agency, and organised by VINEXAD since 1991.

Vietnam Expo 2024 takes place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE) from April 3rd to April 6th, 2024, with the participation of 480 enterprises from 16 countries and territories worldwide. — VNS