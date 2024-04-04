Việt Nam strengthens online trade promotion for farming, OCOP products

VIETNAM, April 4 -

HÀ NỘI — The OCOP Market event in a cooperation programme between the Việt Nam Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre and TikTok Vietnam has had a positive effect bringing agricultural and OCOP products to customers on the social network.

More than 800 live stream sessions of the OCOP Market event were held with a total revenue of more than VNĐ100 billion (US$4 million), attracting 1.4 billion viewers.

This campaign has supported for more than 3,000 products of the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme nationwide in doing online business activities.

This information was given at a ceremony of summarising cooperation between the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and TikTok Vietnam held in Hà Nội on April 3.

According to Nguyễn Minh Tiến, the centre's director, e-commerce is one of the pillars contributing to the growth of the digital economy in Việt Nam.

For the agricultural sector, to realise the goals of the OCOP programme for the 2021-25 period, promotion of branding, propaganda and consumption for OCOP products on digital platforms is also one of the key solutions of the programme.

On February 28, 2023, this centre signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the TikTok Vietnam to promote digital transformation for the national OCOP programme.

This cooperation has opened up many opportunities for producers and traders of OCOP products to develop consumption channels on e-commerce platforms.

So far, after one year of developing the OCOP Market campaign, it has been deployed in 38 provinces and cities. The OCOP Market campaigns have contributed to development of the local economy and agricultural sector.

Trần Nho Hưởng, deputy head of the Coordination Office of the New Rural Development Programme in Thái Nguyên Province, said the sales of OCOP products have increased many times compared to that before participating in trading on digital platforms.

Thereby, localities and consumers know more about regional agricultural specialties. They have expanded markets, promoted trade in goods and increase added value for agricultural products, especially OCOP products, Hưởng said.

The cooperation helps the agricultural trade promotion agency know how to do trade promotion of OCOP agricultural products on the digital platform, Tiến said.

Also at the ceremony, Nguyễn Lâm Thanh, representative of TikTok Vietnam, said this year, the OCOP Market event continues to be one of TikTok's top priorities. Accordingly, it will continue to accompany and support the localities, businesses and farmers to promote business on digital platforms, contributing to the rural economic development. — VNS