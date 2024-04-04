Police officers in Isabel complete POM training

Twenty five officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Buala police station have successfully completed a six days Public Order Management (POM) training delivered by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) recently.

During the opening ceremony, CPLT Deputy Commissioner Wang Feng says, “We are very happy to continuously support the RSIPF to boost its capability as it’s preparation for the joint elections in 17 April 2024.”

The officers were presented with police operational equipment to assist in delivering their duties effectively and were also handed with certificates based on their performance after completion of the training.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Leonard Tahnimana,the Provincial Secretary Mr Norman Hiropuhi, CPLT training team, Provincial Police Commander supervising; Inspector Harry Poutz. Vanosi, Director National Crime Prevention Department Superintendent t John Matamaru, Coordinator Provincial of the RSIPF, Tony Pitamama and the Paramount Chief of Maringe, Mr Clement Rojumana attended the closing ceremony.

The Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Harry poutz Vanosi thanked the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for its continuous support, friendship and commitment to the RSIPF towards its preparation for the joint elections.

PPC Harry Poutz. Vanosi called on the Isabel Police to take ownership, accountability and good care of those very important police operational equipment.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Mr. Leonard Tahnimana expressed his gratitude to CPLT that the training and the delivery of the equipment were timely as it will boost their capability during the joint election, as well as discharging their daily business operational duties.

Also a part of the training to the Isabel Police, the CPLT organizes the routine march with Isabel police officers and also engages with the Buala and Kobulota community on movie shows which attracts many people.

Elders of the two communities acknowledge the CPLT of the relationship shown to their communities.

//End//

An outstanding trainees received his certificate from Assistant Commissioner Provincial Mr. Leonard Tahnimana

Courtesy visit to Isabel provincial secretary

Handover ceremony

Introduction of police operational equipment

Movie show at Kobulota village

POM training with China Aid equipment

POM training

Route march

RSIPF female officer received her certificate after the training program