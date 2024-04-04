Three Permanent Secretaries sworn-in.

Three Permanent Secretaries were sworn-in by the Acting Governor General, Sir Albert Palmer at Government House today following their recent appointments by the Public Service Commission.

The three included two new Office holders and a former Permanent Secretary.

Dr. Derek Futaiasi is the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA).

He was career Public Servant who was conferred his Doctoral Degree at the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, through the School of Regulation and Global Governance in December 2023.

Luke Cheka is the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Service while Jeffery Deve Sade retained his former position as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was a career Public Servant serving in a number of Ministries. He was the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service prior to his latest appointment.

The new Permanent Secretaries took their Oaths of Office and Oaths of Allegiance to His Majesty King Charles as Head of State at a ceremony administered by the Acting Governor General Sir Albert Palmer.

Sir Albert congratulated the Permanent Secretaries and reminded them to serve the Government and people of Solomon Islands to the best of their abilities.

The Permanent Secretaries pledged their allegiance to His Majesty’s Government vowing to serve to the best of their abilities during their terms in Office.

The ceremony was witnessed by senior Government Officials and family members.

ENDS///

PS Dr. Derek Futaiasi taking his Oaths before the Acting Governer General Sir Albert Palmer at Government House.

PS Jeffery Deve Sade taking his Oaths before the Acting Governer General Sir Albert Palmer at Government House.