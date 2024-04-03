TAIWAN, April 3 - Presidential Office thanks international community for their condolences following earthquake in eastern Taiwan

On the morning of April 3, a magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan, following which political leaders from 47 Taiwan allies and like-minded countries expressed condolences. In response, Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Lin stated that after the earthquake struck, heads of state and senior government officials from Taiwan allies including President Santiago Peña Palacios of Paraguay, President César Bernardo Arévalo de León of Guatemala, President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau, Prime Minister Russell Dlamini of Eswatini, Prime Minister Terrance Drew of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Prime Minister John Briceño of Belize, Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu, and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia; and political leaders from like-minded countries including Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. of the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President of the European Council Charles Michel, political leaders in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as His Holiness the Dalai Lama all expressed their concern and condolences. The Taiwan government is sincerely grateful to the international community for their support.

The Taiwan government also immediately activated the Central Emergency Operations Center, and launched various emergency preparedness and rescue and relief efforts in conjunction with local governments. The nation's armed forces are also cooperating to meet the needs of local governments, provide assistance, and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Spokesperson Lin expressed gratitude to the many friends from countries around the world for their condolences and support for Taiwan. The care and concern that everyone has shown is heartwarming for Taiwan, and gives our society even more strength to overcome challenges.