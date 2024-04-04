Submit Release
Government Unveils the ‘ASEAN Future Leaders’ Program to Build the Next Generation of Leaders for Timor-Leste’s Development

Thu. 04 of April of 2024, 10:14h
434654372_282513931571609_8766363187465467119_n

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, through the Office of the Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs, launched a 14-month leadership program for young and future leaders of Timor-Leste - “Futuru Líder ba ASEAN”. IMG_0448

The Future Leaders ba ASEAN Program will aim to develop young Timorese leaders aged 23-37 on their understanding of ASEAN and contribute to Timor-Leste’s development agenda on regional integration.

The program was launched by the  Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, with the presence of ASEAN Secretary-General, Kao Kim Hourn, and other government dignitaries. IMG_0365

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão noted that the program comes at an “especially important time”. He highlighted that “it is a sign of our commitment to international and regional integration and cooperation, but also marks a significant step in our journey towards national development.”

The Program has carefully selected 100 future leaders for this first cohort, hailing from different sectors including public sector organizations, private sector institutions, startup company leaders and entrepreneurs, civil society organizations and social entrepreneurs, educators, and international organizations. The program also boasts a diverse and inclusive group, with 56 per cent being women and participants coming from all walks of life. IMG_0388

Candidates were recommended by their leaders and selected based on their aspiration to take on leadership roles for Timor-Leste in ASEAN, their ability to establish cross-border working relationships in ASEAN countries, and their potential to contribute to priority areas of the country. Candidates needed to also be proficient in the English language at a working level, given its importance as the lingua franca in international and regional spheres.

The program will see participants learn extensively about leadership and ASEAN from both local and regional experts, as well as gain first-hand experiences in ASEAN countries to build networks and expand their knowledge. IMG_0315

“This massive acceleration of leadership will help Timor-Leste be ASEAN-capable and ASEAN-ready,” said Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs, Milena Rangel. “In addition, Timor-Leste’s next generation of leaders will also create awareness by visiting ASEAN countries during the program and promoting Timor-Leste’s strengths and potential as a full ASEAN Member State.”

 

