Cankdeska Cikana Community College Receives More Than $1.5 Million for Head Start

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a total of $1,541,799 to Cankdeska Cikana Community College. These funds are distributed through the Head Start Indian Grants program, which promotes early childhood learning, health, and development initiatives, as well as family and community support services.
