Fobi AI Announces AGM Postponement & Resignation of Auditors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, announces the postponement of its annual general and special meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 10:00 am PST ("AGM").



The postponement is due to the resignation of its auditors, BDO Canada LLP ("BDO"), The resignation effective March 21, 2024, was received after the Company had mailed its AGM materials (“materials”), in accordance with applicable regulatory and corporate timelines, to shareholders on February 29, 2024. The materials included a recommendation appointing BDO as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. The Company must now delay the AGM in order to send updated materials to shareholders. The Company will work to set the delayed AGM at the earliest available new date and expects to announce the new date as soon as possible.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “The timing of the resignation by our auditor is very disappointing as it forces an unfortunate delay in hosting our scheduled AGM. We have identified a new audit firm that we are excited to partner with and are working diligently to finalize their engagement.”

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

