Public Relations Agency Launches Self-Paced Digital PR Course for Business Owners
Che Consulting’s Club Che curriculum consists of 28 video modules paired with PR templates & practical exercises.
I believe anyone can do PR - either to promote their own business or as a way to create a sustainable freelance career.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Che Consulting, a boutique agency specializing in public relations and brand strategy, has announced the launch of Club Che, a first-of-its-kind digital course showing businesses how to do PR for themselves. The course is also appropriate for individuals looking to build careers as independent public relations and brand strategy consultants.
— Julia Lytle, founder of Che Consulting
“I believe anyone can do PR - either to promote their own business or as a way to create a sustainable freelance career. I am so excited to arm others with the insights, tools, resources and practical experience to secure brand awareness and build an efficient strategy for themselves or for their own clients,” said Julia Lytle, founder of Che Consulting.
The Club Che course consists of 28 video modules, each of which is paired with a practical exercise, template or both, and is organized into seven sections. Based on Lytle’s 11 years in-agency supporting brands like Kellogg’s, TITLE Boxing Club and Pivot Interiors, the modules cover topics like “Identifying your target audience,” “Telling your story with a pitch page,” “Preparing for live interviews” and “Creating an integrated strategy.”
In addition to lifetime access to the digital course, Club Che members will receive 11+ lesson-specific templates, worksheets, writing prompts and practical exercises; two hour-long consultations with Julia; access to the Club Che online community and weekly group coaching sessions; continued education tools and resources; one complimentary month of Che On-Call, Che Consulting’s monthly subscription service where subscribers have unlimited access to Julia; and invitations to industry experts guest speakers. All members will also have access to future evolutions made to the existing Club Che core content.
Club Che is currently accepting 50 initial members. Those interested in signing up can register here.
Che Consulting is a boutique public relations & brand strategy firm based in Los Angeles with teams in the Midwest (Chicago) & on the East Coast (Boston & New York). Founded by Julia Lytle in July 2019, Che Consulting’s expertise lies in traditional earned media outreach paired with an integrated approach to brand strategy. Built upon Julia’s 11 years working in public relations, both digital and social media and event marketing across a variety of industries, including art & design, health & wellness, non-profit, consumer packaged goods, finance, tech and sports, Che Consulting’s approach has landed clients in Forbes, HuffPost, INSIDER, POPSUGAR, Real Simple and The Wall Street Journal.
