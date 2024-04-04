Fertility Test Market is estimated to reach US$775.732 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.54%
The fertility test market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from US$531.831 million in 2022 to US$775.732 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fertility test market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$775.732 million by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the fertility test market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of awareness and initiative to aware the general public about infertility and how they can use fertility tests and take necessary steps if needed according to the results.
Another factor that boosts the sales of fertility tests in the market is the growing number of first-time mothers across the globe and growing cases of Polycystic Ovary Disease or PCOD among females who need to use the fertility test to detect any problems early. Also, the telehealth services where they provide healthcare consultants for remote fertility testing are significantly contributing to fertility test market growth over the forecast period.
The fertility test market, by product, is divided into three types- ovulation product kits, fertility monitors, and men’s fertility testing kits. There are several products available in the fertility tests market, for instance, an ovulation product kit which is used by women to detect their most fertile days in the menstrual cycle. Therefore, the variety of products in fertility tests is anticipated to boost market growth.
The fertility test market, by application, is divided into two types- female fertility testing and male fertility testing. There are fertility tests available for males and females where the male fertility test is a diagnostic procedure used to evaluate the quantity and quality of a man's sperm. Hence, the availability of fertility tests for both males and females is contributing to the market growth.
The fertility test market, by mode of purchase, is divided into two types- Prescription-based and non-prescription-based. There are two types of fertility tests available one based on the mode of purchase where prescription-based purchases are diagnostic tests or procedures that require a healthcare provider's prescription or authorization. Therefore, the availability of different modes of purchase is fuelling the fertility test market growth.
The fertility test market, by end-user, is divided into two types- homecare settings and hospitals and fertility clinics. The fertility tests can be done at the end-user convenience whether it is at home or any fertility clinic or hospital. The homecare setting provides more privacy to the consumer for the fertility tests and hence, the availability of fertility tests for different end-user needs is predicted to boost the market over the forecast period.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the fertility test market during the forecasted period as this region has growing awareness about the need for fertility tests among both men and women of the North American region. Also, in America, the growing rate of infertility rates due to factors like lifestyle choices, delayed childbearing, and environmental factors are contributing to increasing the demand for infertility tests in the region, and therefore, the market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the fertility test market, such as Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Fertility Focus, Fairhaven Health LLC, bioZhena Corporation, Hilin Life Products, Inc., UEBE Medical GmbH, AdvaCare Pharma, Mankind Pharma Ltd., and Modern Fertility.
The market analytics report segments the fertility test market using the following criteria:
• By Product
o Ovulation Product Kits
o Fertility Monitors
o Men’s Fertility Testing Kits
o Others
• By Application
o Female Fertility Testing
o Male Fertility Testing
• By Mode of Purchase
o Prescription based
o Non-prescription based
• By End-User
o Homecare setting
o Hospitals and Fertility Clinics
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• South Africa
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Australia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
• Geratherm Medical AG
• Fertility Focus
• Fairhaven Health LLC
• bioZhena Corporation
• Hilin Life Products, Inc.
• UEBE Medical GmbH
• AdvaCare Pharma
• Mankind Pharma Ltd.
• Modern Fertility
