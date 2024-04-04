The Artivism Library Collection® to Revolutionize Literary Landscape in Washington, DC
"A Third Library Is Possible". Nonprofit designs a library that speaks to Artivism and literacy
We believe that by creating a space that celebrates diversity, fosters collaboration, and challenges conventional norms, we can inspire individuals to envision a more just and equitable world.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Art and Culture, a leading nonprofit dedicated to the intersection of art and social change, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming inauguration of The Artivism Library Collection®. This pioneering project, slated to open its doors in Spring 2025 in the historic Anacostia district of Washington, DC, promises to reimagine the conventional notion of libraries, blending artivism with literacy to address the pressing need for inclusivity and collaboration in the literary landscape. While we await the opening, visitors can experience a taste of The Artivism Library Collection® at Eaton DC Library [downtown Washington, DC] as a pop-up, showcasing what the library's books will entail. The pop-up closes on April 30, 2024.
The Artivism Library Collection® is not simply a repository of books; it will be a vibrant, interactive space designed to ignite the imagination, foster critical dialogue through research, and empower visitors to become agents of change. By curating a diverse selection of rare, unique, and banned books alongside digital works and artifacts, the library aims to celebrate artivism – the fusion of art and activism – while amplifying marginalized authors often overlooked in mainstream discourse.
"The Artivism Library Collection® represents a bold step forward in our ongoing mission to harness the power of art for social change," said Karen Baker, Board President at Social Art and Culture. "We believe that by creating a space that celebrates diversity, fosters collaboration, and challenges conventional norms, we can inspire individuals to envision a more just and equitable world."
Central to the ethos of The Artivism Library Collection® is the "A Third Library Is Possible" concept from the CLIR Curated Futures project inspired by principles of Afrofuturism, transformative digital humanities, and speculative ethics. This forward-thinking approach prioritizes inclusion, collaboration, and decolonization, envisioning the library as a catalyst for social justice and cultural transformation.
Visitors to The Artivism Library Collection® will encounter a dynamic array of themed shelves and curated displays incorporating visual art and music. From social justice to environmental activism, each library section will serve as a portal into the rich tapestry of artivism, inviting exploration and discovery.
The Artivism Library Collection® will welcome artists, activists, scholars, and community members, providing a platform for dialogue, creativity, and collective action. The library will catalyze meaningful engagement and positive change through workshops, exhibitions, and collaborative projects.
Newton Media Group and the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities support the Artivism Library Collection®. For more information about the Artivism Library Collection® and to stay updated on its progress and support the efforts, please visit https://socialartandculture.info/the-artivism-library.
Founded in 2009 as a 5013c, Social Art and Culture proudly resides in Southeast Washington, DC's Historic Anacostia Arts and Culture District. Using the power of the arts to educate and advance marginalized and underserved communities, we strive to lead the new narrative around how we invest in the creative economy—a new economically sustainable framework that invests in artisans and its culture. This framework continues to build our aperture for socially responsible artisans and artivists, where we collaboratively showcase their works' impact through exhibitions, media arts, fellowships, and curated experiences.
