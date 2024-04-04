ProCap International celebrated 1st Anniversary with the successful launching of Digital Assets Insurance

London, United Kingdom, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On 22nd to 25th March 2024, more than 1,200 pioneers, business partners and associates from around the globe gathered at Sheraton Grand Macao, China, Macau to celebrate ProCap International 1st Anniversary.

In his welcome speech, Mr. David Sinclair mentioned that when ProCap started this business more than one year ago, many doubters had challenged our authenticity and legitimacy. ProCap faced numerous obstacles along the way, but through the dedication and hard work of our outstanding leaders, business partners, and colleagues, ProCap has overcome them all. The 1st Anniversary was a celebration of hard work, perseverance, commitments, and can-do attitude from all the stakeholders of ProCap International.

During the celebration, ProCap Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Spencer Lee reviewed ProCap’s 2023 financial performance with the distinguished guests. Despite our short history, ProCap has achieved outstanding results. The review provided valuable perspectives on the company achievements and areas for further improvement.

The event culminated in Mr. Spencer Lee conducting a management presentation where the company proudly showed the audience the company's reserves of more than 31 million USDT tokens, a significant increment from 20 million years ago. This presentation demonstrated the company's strong financial strength and its unwavering commitments to provide comprehensive coverage for all the clients’ capital.

The highlight of the celebration was when Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Max Tan, introduced ProCap’s latest product offering - Digital Asset Insurance. This new product is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that not only protects but empower our clients at the same time in the digital age.

ProCap is aware that in today's fast evolving digital landscape, the need for digital asset insurance has never been greater. Now, with the rise of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, investors are increasingly exposed to risks such as theft, market volatility and cyberattacks. ProCap recognised the potential demand for Digital Asset Insurance and the company sees it as a way to mitigate the above risks to give investors a peace of mind. ProCap is confident that it will fill this growing need in the market and provide comprehensive protection for digital assets in the current climate.

The distinguished guests present at the celebration strongly believed that what sets ProCap apart, is their unwavering dedication to clients' needs. ProCap is not just in the business of selling; they are in the business of creating relationships and creating value. ProCap is fully aware that the world of insurance could be complex and daunting, and are committed to simplifying it for their clients, ensuring they have the protection they need without the hassle.

In addition to their client-centric approach and innovative spirit, ProCap also boasts a team of highly skilled professionals who are passionate about what they do. From their top-tier leadership to their dedicated support staff, everyone at ProCap is committed to delivering excellence at everything we do. This level of expertise and dedication is something that all business partners and associates value very deeply in the company.

Furthermore, ProCap's forward-thinking approach to product development is impressive. The company is not content with resting on our laurels; they are constantly seeking out new opportunities and emerging trends so they can stay ahead of the curve.

ProCap International would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all business partners, associates and stakeholders who made the anniversary celebration possible. This event not only demonstrated the capabilities of ProCap International, but also paved the way for further cooperation and growth within the industry. The company will continue to uphold our commitment to clients as we remain steadfast in our mission to innovate and develop reliable capital protection services.

About ProCap International

ProCap International, a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap System 7 Winning Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.



