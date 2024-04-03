Minister Calleary welcomes report which shows large decrease in cost of settling claims through Injuries Resolution Board

4th April 2024

Dara Calleary, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, welcomed the publication today of the Central Bank’s ‘National Claims Information Database (NCID) - Employers’ Liability, Public Liability and Commercial Property Insurance Report 3’.

Minister Calleary said:

“The publication of this report provides further encouraging evidence that the Injuries Resolution Board, under the aegis of my Department, is providing a much-needed, timely and cost-effective service. “The Central Bank’s Report shows that the average cost of settling claims through the Injuries Resolution Board decreased by 33% in 2022 in comparison to 2020. The work of the Board is important for all of us – in society and in business and provides annual savings to the economy of tens of millions of euros by avoiding the need for expensive and lengthy litigation in personal injury claims.”

In December 2023 Minister Calleary announced that the Injuries Resolution Board would offer mediation in addition to assessment as a new service for resolving claims.

Minister Calleary added:

“Mediation sees a significant step change for resolving claims in this country. The response to the introduction of mediation has been positive with up to 40% of claimants willing to have their claim mediated.

“Later this year I will commence further legislation to introduce mediation for public liability injury claims and motor liability claims. Mediation will help both claimants and respondents to reach a mutual agreement in personal injuries claims and help reduce the time, costs and stress involved for all parties.”

ENDS

Notes

Injuries Resolution Board (formerly PIAB)

The Injuries Resolution Board independently assesses claims for compensation arising from personal injuries sustained because of a motor, workplace, or public liability incident. Under the Personal Injuries Resolution Board Acts 2003-2022, all personal injury claims, with certain exceptions, such as medical negligence cases, must be submitted to the board unless they are settled by the parties involved at an early stage.

To enhance and reform the agency, as set down in the Programme for Government, the Personal Injuries Resolution Board Act 2022 was signed into law by the President on 13 December 2022 and commenced over three phases in 2023.

The Act provides for new functions for the board, including significantly the introduction of a mediation service for personal injury claims. To take account of its new functions the board was renamed on 14 December 2023 as the Personal Injuries Resolution Board, and in the Irish language as An Bord um Réiteach Díobhálacha Pearsanta.

The Central Bank’s reporting under the National Claims Information Database shows that claims settled through the board are settled faster and have much lower legal costs than those settled by litigation.

Insurance reform

Government has prioritised reform of the insurance sector via the ‘Action Plan for Insurance Reform’ published in December 2020. The Action Plan sets out 66 actions for reform to bring down the costs for consumers and business and to introduce more competition into the market.

The fourth progress report on the Action Plan published on 29 February 2024 shows that approximately 95 per cent of the 66 actions are now being delivered with the remaining initiated.

Key actions delivered include, the strengthening of the Injuries Resolution Board, rebalancing the duty of care, the establishment of the Insurance Fraud Coordination Office, and the introduction of the Personal Injuries Guidelines.

Back to Department News