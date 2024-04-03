MPD Investigating Fort Dupont Drive SE Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 7:19 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to Fort Dupont Drive, Southeast, for the report of a person down. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS were called to the scene. After all life saving measures failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24049642