MPD Makes Arrest in Robbery and Carjacking Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce the arrest of a juvenile in two carjacking offenses that occurred in February of 2024 and two robberies that occurred in March of 2024 in the District.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, as a result of detective’s investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Armed Carjacking that occurred on February 2, 2024, in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrance, Southeast CCN: 24026123

Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on February 21, 2024, in the 3000 block of 30 th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24027353

Armed Robbery that occurred on March 2, 2024, in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. CCN: 24032624

Armed Robbery that occurred on March 2, 2024, in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast CCN: 24032628

These cases remain under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.