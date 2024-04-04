MPD Arrests a Teen for an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, at approximately 3:07 p.m., two suspects approached the victim in the 3000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property, then the suspects fled the scene.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24038849