Halston Bridge closed Sunday night for rehabilitation work

CANADA, April 3 - There will be a planned overnight closure of the Halston Bridge on Sunday night to continue the rehabilitation project to make the bridge safer.

The bridge will be closed in both directions from Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 10 p.m. until Monday, April 8, 2024, at 6 a.m. Drivers are advised to plan an alternate route.

A full closure is needed as part of the Halston Bridge rehabilitation project, which, once complete, will make the bridge safer with less maintenance required.

The project includes resurfacing of the bridge deck, replacement of the deck joints and improvements at the east abutment.

Halston Bridge carries approximately 23,000 vehicles a day and connects Highway 5 North with North Kamloops.

Learn More:

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca