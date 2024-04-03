City Awarded $9.51 Million in Federal and Provincial Funding for Phillips Reservoir UV Disinfection Facility

CANADA, April 3 - From City of Cranbrook: https://cranbrook.ca/news/city-awarded-9.5-million-in-federal-and-provincial-funding-for-phillips-reservoir-uv-disinfection-facility

The City can now proceed with a new Phillips Reservoir UV Disinfection Facility thanks to $9.5 million in funding from both the Government of Canada and the Province of BC.

$5.19 million in project funds is coming from the Government of Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) Green Infrastructure – Environmental Quality Stream while another $4.32 million in funds is coming from the Province of BC. The City is contributing a total of $3.46 million to the $12.99-million project.

“On World Water Day, we reflect on the significance of access to clean and safe water supply and sustainable water treatment management. To support healthy communities and protect ecosystems, we must prioritize upgrades and maintenance of clean drinking water facilities and wastewater treatment systems,” says The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “With funding allocated to 14 municipalities across B.C., efforts are underway to strengthen and expand their water systems. These initiatives aim to establish essential infrastructure, enabling British Columbians to meet their basic needs and empowering communities to tackle water-related challenges for generations to come.”

“Every day, we rely on clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in. The Phillips Reservoir UV Disinfection Facility will make sure water quality is safe and reliable before it reaches taps in Cranbrook,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Safe and reliable water is a basic need for people no matter where they live. This work on the Phillips Reservoir UV Disinfection Facility is a key part of our larger shared investment in 14 projects throughout British Columbia. These projects will provide communities with sustainable water solutions and sanitation for generations to come.”

The Phillips Reservoir UV Disinfection Facility will use an Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection and liquid chlorine system to meet BC’s Drinking Water Treatment Objectives for Surface Water (DWTO). The DWTO requires a two-treatment process for water systems that use surface water for supply. Currently, the City of Cranbrook relies on a single treatment system (Chlorine Gas). The existing system creates operational safety concerns and does not comply with the updated DWTO recommendations for dual treatment. The new facility will be constructed just downstream from the current Phillips Dam and existing treatment system, ensuring the City’s compliance with DWTO requirements.

“This is an important project that will further protect the City’s water quality and provide safe and clean drinking water for decades to come,” says Mayor Wayne Price. “We are thankful and grateful to be one of the communities selected in this $270-million ICIP grant program. Without partnership and supportive funding from the Government of Canada and the Province of BC, this project would have been difficult to accomplish.”

Although the City has now secured critical funding for the project, the Phillips Reservoir UV Disinfection Facility is still in the early phases, with project design slated to begin in 2024. Given the importance of this project, the City will be updating the public on a regular basis as the project progresses.

The City of Cranbrook gratefully acknowledges the financial commitment of both the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia toward this important project.