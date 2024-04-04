Notre Dame de Namur University Announces the Appointment of Cherron Hoppes, Ed.D. as Chief Student Experience Officer

Hoppes brings over 30 years of academic leadership in higher education and consultant services.

Belmont, CA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) President, Beth Martin, Ph.D. announced the appointment of Cherron Hoppes, Ed.D. as Chief Student Experience Officer. Cherron Hoppes started her career in housing and residence life at New Mexico State University (NMSU) and Menlo College. Soon after she began work at Golden Gate University where she served in leadership roles for Admissions, Student Affairs, Academics, and as Dean for Undergraduate Programs from 2006-2014. Cherron joined Helix Education in 2014 as Chief Academic Officer, which was acquired by Ruffalo Noel Levitz in 2021, where she continued to serve as a senior consultant. In 2021, Cherron founded Hoppes Consulting, LLC, offering consulting services to colleges and universities in the areas of strategic enrollment planning, business process optimization, and change management. In addition to her new, part-time role with NDNU, Cherron is currently working with Texas A&M University in Kingsville, supporting senior leadership on organizational culture, technology implementation, student-centric business processes, enrollment forecast strategies, and student experience journeys.

As the Chief Student Experience Officer, she will be serving on the NDNU Cabinet and dedicating 15 hours per week to lead initiatives related to the student experience, from recruiting through post-graduation. As a higher education professional, she offers expertise in strategic planning, enrollment management, integrating education and technology, student journeys, industry research, and process management.

“I’m very pleased Cherron Hoppes has joined NDNU as Chief Student Experience Officer,” said Martin. “Ensuring that our students’ experience is fulfilling at NDNU is critically important in recruiting prospective students and retaining current students through graduation.” “Cherron’s years of experience in higher education and working with many colleges and universities across the country to help solve the challenges facing higher education will enhance our leadership team as we continue to pivot to a more virtual learning environment.”

“NDNU is an exciting university, striving to re-define itself from a more traditional, residential experience to a graduate, professional practice, and post-traditional adult institution, focused on bringing an educational experience relevant to Silicon Valley and rooted in the Hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur,” said Hoppes. “I am honored to share my experiences to ensure NDNU’s students have an outstanding experience with the university from the point of inquiry to program completion. Now is the time for bold leadership in higher education and I am excited to join my colleagues in designing experiences that make a difference.”

Cherron Hoppes earned her a Master of Public Administration, with an emphasis in Higher Education from New Mexico State University and received a Doctorate in Education and Higher Education Administration from the University of Alabama. From 2007-2021, Hoppes served on accreditation teams for WASC Senior College and University Commission, including serving as chair of institutional visitation teams for the WSCUC Senior College and University Commission accreditation process.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, as well as undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

Kurt Allen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University 650-508-3533 kyallen@ndnu.edu