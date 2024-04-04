Health Partnership Clinic & Community Health Council Announce Partnership to Address Health Inequities in Johnson County
This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing comprehensive healthcare services to the community, especially to Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries, the underinsured and uninsured.
Health Partnership Clinic (HPC), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) based in Olathe, Kan., and Community Health Council of Wyandotte County (CHC) are thrilled to announce a new joint partnership aimed at addressing health inequities and enhancing service coordination in Johnson County, Kan.
This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing comprehensive healthcare services to the community, especially to Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries, the underinsured and uninsured populations. The partnership will see the introduction of Community Health Worker (CHW) services at HPC's Olathe clinic and Maternal Community Health Worker (MCHW) services available by referral to patients in Johnson and Miami counties.
"We are excited to partner with CHC to expand our reach and enhance the quality of care we provide," said Kelly Kreisler, MD, MPH, FAAP, HPC’s Chief Health Officer." This partnership allows us to connect our patients with services such as bilingual health education classes, including Healthy Heart Ambassador and Diabetes Prevention Program and support groups for postpartum depression and breastfeeding."
Mariah Chrans, IBCLC, Ph.D, Program Director at Community Health Council of Wyandotte County, echoed these sentiments. "Community Health Workers are essential in improving health outcomes, especially for Wyandotte County residents who seek health services across county lines. By addressing social determinants of health, CHWs provide comprehensive support beyond medical care, contributing to healthier, more resilient communities. Several of our programs extend beyond the boundaries of Wyandotte County as a result of collaboration and connection, including Miami, Leavenworth, Johnson, and Jackson counties. Partnering with HPC is critical for engaging residents in Johnson County, reinforcing our commitment to enhance health outcomes through collaboration, and recognizing the value of Community Health Workers as part of the care delivery team. The partnership will officially launch in April 2024. Both organizations are committed to working together to provide a range of services that address the diverse needs of the community. These include perinatal education through the March of Dimes' Becoming a MOM program and other initiatives designed to promote overall health and well-being.
For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please contact:
Mariah Chrans, IBCLC, Ph.D, Community Health Council of Wyandotte County
913-371-9298 | mchrans@wycohealth.com
Mindy Beckwith, RN Health Partnership Clinic
913-443-7593 | mbeckwith@hpcks.org
About Health Partnership Clinic: Health Partnership Clinic is dedicated to providing comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral healthcare services. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Health Partnership Clinic serves individuals of all ages, regardless of their insurance status and is committed to improving the health and well-being of the community. www.hpcks.org
About Community Health Council of Wyandotte County: The Community Health Council of Wyandotte County works to enhance health outcomes in Wyandotte County through advocacy, collaboration and education. CHC is dedicated to creating strategic collaborations and innovative programs to meet the community's health needs. www.wycohealth.com
