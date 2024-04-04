DeLisa Branch-Nealy Joins with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, “Against All Odds”

DeLisa Branch-Nealy

ALBANY, CA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a thrilling collaboration with DeLisa Branch-Nealy, who will co-author the forthcoming book, "Against All Odds”, alongside the esteemed Lisa Nichols and an exceptional team of authors.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” promises to be a beacon of inspiration, sharing stories of courage and resilience that will uplift and empower readers worldwide.

DeLisa Branch-Nealy brings a wealth of experience and diversity to the table. With a distinguished 37-year career as a Registered Nurse specializing in 33 years of surgery and 4 years in USAF. DeLisa's expertise spans various medical fields, including Breast Cancer, Ophthalmic, and Neurosurgery, with a focus on Plastic and Microsurgery. A proud graduate of Howard University and a veteran of the United States Air Force, DeLisa embodies discipline and commitment both in her professional endeavors and personal passions.

Beyond her medical career, DeLisa is an integral member of The Chinyakare Ensemble, a traditional Zimbabwean music and dance band, for over 18 years. Through her performances, she celebrates her heritage and showcases the vibrancy of African culture, intertwining her medical expertise with her love for art and music.

DeLisa's dedication extends to her personal life, where she shares a strong bond with her husband, Mike Nealy, a fellow Howard University alumnus. Together for over 31 years, they exemplify mutual respect and shared values of education and dedication.

As the founder of "DeLisa's Life Dance," a health coaching business, DeLisa promotes holistic wellness and positivity beyond the confines of the medical field. Her multifaceted interests, ranging from music and fashion to writing and teaching, highlight her dynamic personality and lifelong commitment to learning and growth.

Transitioning from acute care nursing to focus on her coaching business, speaking engagements, and writing, DeLisa leverages her diverse experiences to inspire and empower others. Her journey, characterized by resilience and determination, serves as a testament to the transformative power of faith, perseverance, and embracing one's unique identity.

For more information about DeLisa Branch-Nealy and her journey, visit her website at www.delisaslifedance.com.

SuccessBooks® warmly welcomes DeLisa Branch-Nealy as a co-author of "Against All Odds”. Stay tuned for the release of this touching book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective stories of DeLisa Branch-Nealy, Lisa Nichols, and their exceptional co-authors.