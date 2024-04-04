Submit Release
TOMORROW: Governor Newsom Joins Biden Administration to Highlight Solar-Over-Canal Projects

MERCED COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will join the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to highlight a solar-over-canal project along one of the state’s primary aqueducts. California is pioneering innovative projects like this that could help the state deliver more clean power and more water.

WHEN: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Thursday, April 4 at 12:00 p.m.

