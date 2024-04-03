Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Fourth Future48 Workforce Accelerator with Central Arizona College, Continuing to Strengthen Arizona’s Workforce Pipeline

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the fourth of six total workforce accelerators with a new partnership between LG Energy Solutions and Central Arizona College in Apache Junction. The Future48 Workforce Accelerators, launched in June 2023, provide an innovative path for industry leaders and community colleges to train Arizonans for good-paying jobs in advanced manufacturing.

“Arizona’s job growth has been non-stop, and this new partnership is another sign we have no intention of taking our foot off the gas,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Our community colleges are critical institutions to the success of our state, and I am excited for the students at Central Arizona College to take advantage of this exciting new opportunity. I want to thank LG Energy Solutions for partnering with us and for continuing to support our efforts to strengthen Arizona’s workforce.”

The three other workforce accelerators are located at Arizona Western College, Mohave Community College, and Maricopa County Community College. Governor Hobbs has made strides in workforce development since taking office, creating the BuildItAZ Initiative to double the number of apprentices in the state by 2026 and forming the state’s first ever semiconductor apprenticeship programs. These efforts have culminated in historic job numbers, demonstrating Governor Hobbs’ commitment to make Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

