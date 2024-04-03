Sprouse Windows and Doors: A Legacy of Quality and Innovation

To get to where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been. For Sprouse Windows and Doors, that journey began in 1991 in the quiet town of Paden City, WV. Founded by Norman and Beverly Sprouse as Sprouse Aluminum Products in 1972, and later expanded by Jeff and Cecelia Sprouse with Omega Window Systems in 1985, the company has deep roots in West Virginia’s manufacturing landscape.

Initially focused on fabricating vinyl windows for their other ventures, Sprouse Windows and Doors quickly recognized a broader market need. They saw an opportunity to deliver high-quality, competitively priced windows consistently and promptly. Over the years, their commitment to innovation and excellence has propelled them to serve not just lumberyard dealers but also distributors across more than ten states.

What sets Sprouse apart is their dedication to crafting energy-efficient vinyl windows that meet the highest standards. Collaborating with leading design firms like Chelsea, Custom Window Extrusions, and Deceuninck, they have established a reputation for reliability and innovation in the industry.

Sprouse Windows and Doors took a big step forward when it relocated its corporate operations to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in New Martinsville, WV. This move underscores their commitment to growth, efficiency, and continuing to serve their customers with top-notch products. In 2022, Santiago Investment Group purchased Sprouse and made significant investments in equipment, employees and programs to set the stage for their next level of success.

When asked about their success in West Virginia, Sprouse Windows and Doors credits it to the people and the business-friendly environment. They highlight the ease of working with the Department of Economic Development, which has been instrumental in their growth journey. For Sprouse, saying yes to West Virginia means embracing a community of hard workers and a supportive ecosystem that fuels their passion for excellence.