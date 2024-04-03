The licenses of a Pierce County nurse are suspended on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree rape

For immediate release: April 3, 2024 (24-039)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Board of Nursing suspended the licenses of Pierce County registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner David Benjamin Coots (RN00168077, ARNP60027396-NP) pending further legal action.

Coots was charged in the Superior Court for Pierce County with second-degree assault-domestic violence, a class B felony and third-degree rape-domestic violence, a class C felony based on a January 27, 2024 incident in which he surreptitiously inserted misoprostol, an abortion inducing drug, into his girlfriend and former patient while having a sexual relationship. This incident occurred after the former patient had informed Coots that she may be pregnant with his child. Coots has been released on $500,000 bond and is ordered to wear a GPS tracking device.

Coots cannot practice nursing in Washington until charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Washington State Board of Nursing protects public health and safety in Washington by regulation of nursing practice. The board establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency, and discipline.

