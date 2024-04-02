2024-15 SCAM ALERT: SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING ATTORNEY GENERAL INVESTIGATORS

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

News Release 2024-15

SCAM ALERT: SCAMMERS IMPERSONATNG ATTORNEY GENERAL INVESTIGATORS IN ATTEMPT TO STEAL MONEY

April 2, 2024

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General is issuing a warning to the public to beware of people impersonating Attorney General’s investigators. In recent weeks, people have reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to be agents with the Attorney General’s Investigation Division. The scammer tells people they are being criminally investigated, and they can avoid being arrested if they immediately pay a fine through a money transfer phone app.

The scammers sometimes use real names of state employees, and they are spoofing real Department of the Attorney General phone numbers. “Spoofing” is when the phone number displays as a legitimate local number, but is disguising a call originating from somewhere else, usually outside of Hawai‘i.

“Law enforcement agencies will not call to solicit any form of payment electronically, or by phone,” says Attorney General Anne Lopez. “The best thing you can do is hang up the phone and report the encounter. Do not provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.”

If you receive a call, text or email matching this scam please alert the Attorney General’s Investigation Division at 808-586-1240 or email [email protected].

