Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,899 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Assistance Teams Meeting Survivors Where They Are

Sometimes, after a disaster, applying for FEMA assistance can be a challenge. Disaster Recovery Centers are not always convenient, bad internet connection prevents using DisasterAssistance.gov, or there are long holds on the FEMA Helpline.

To ensure survivors can apply for assistance, FEMA sends teams of Disaster Survivor Assistants into many neighborhoods affected by a disaster, often going door-to-door to assist survivors.

These teams will be easily recognizable by their official photo identification. If you meet people offering assistance, first ask to see their ID before giving any personal information. They may have FEMA clothing, but that can be easily faked. 

They are there helping you and your neighbors apply for assistance and providing other information to get your recovery started. Representatives are also available for Town Hall meetings and Community Events upon request.

There are several ways to apply:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET.
  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).
  • Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Disaster assistance may provide temporary help and a place to stay while you build your recovery plan. Although the federal government cannot make you whole, it may be able to help your recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, accessible and secure.

You just read:

Disaster Assistance Teams Meeting Survivors Where They Are

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more