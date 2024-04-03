How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After the January 9-13, 2024, Severe Storms and Flooding

On March 20, President Biden approved the disaster declaration for the severe storms and flooding that occurred on January 9-13, 2024.

Maine homeowners and renters in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington or York counties who were affected by the January severe storms and flooding, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

There are several ways to apply:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately, before applying for federal assistance. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin. FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, those without insurance, or those who may be underinsured, may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled.

Disaster assistance may provide temporary help and a place to stay while you build your recovery plan. Although the federal government cannot make you whole, it may be able to help your recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, accessible and secure.