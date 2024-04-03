Video/Photos: Make UC a Good Neighbor et al. v. The Regents of the University of California et al.

Media pool photos available here.

The court is posting this unprocessed video today due to technical issues that affected access to the livestreamed oral argument in this matter earlier today. A processed version of the video will be posted, along with videos of the other cases argued as part of the April 3, 2024, oral argument calendar, on the court's webcast library (Webcast Library | Supreme Court of California) on a future date.

View the recording below or on YouTube. | View the captions here.

Make UC a Good Neighbor et al. v. The Regents of the University of California et al. (Resources for Community Development et al., Real Parties in Interest), S279242

#23-93 Make UC A Good Neighbor v. Regents of University of California, S279242. (A165451; 88 Cal.App.5th 656, mod. 88 Cal.App.5th 1293a; Alameda County Superior Court; RG21110142.)

Petition for review after the Court of Appeal reversed the judgment in a civil action. This case presents the following issues: (1) Does the California Environmental Quality Act (Pub. Resources Code, § 21000 et seq.) (CEQA) require public agencies to consider as an environmental impact the increased social noise generated by student parties that a student housing project might bring to a community? (2) Under CEQA, when a lead agency has identified potential sites for future development and redevelopment in a programmatic planning document, is the agency required to revisit alternative locations for a proposed site-specific project within the program?