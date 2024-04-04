SILVERCREST ANNOUNCED AS A PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARDS
Forthcoming Film Awards Scheduled for Friday, January 3, 2025, Day Two of the Palm Springs International Festival, Taking Place January 2-13, 2025
Given Silvercrest’s expertise in bringing attention to a breadth of worthy brands, including those in the entertainment space, we look forward to collaborating with them on this partnership.”PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forging a multi-year relationship with a local corporate leader, the Palm Springs International Film Society today announced that Silvercrest will serve as a new co-presenting sponsor, along with IHG Hotels & Resorts, of the prestigious Palm Springs International Film Awards. The 2025 Film Awards will take place Friday, January 3rd. The 36th annual festival is scheduled for January 2-13, 2025.
— Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi
Based in Palm Springs, Silvercrest is a data- and technology-driven national advertising agency that is distinguished by their proprietary Local Marketing Automation Platform (LMap), a fully integrated suite of powerful end-to-end marketing applications that redefines efficiency and excellence in business marketing. Silvercrest, which works with companies of all sizes, in all industries, across the country, has committed to be a multi-year presenting sponsor of the Film Awards.
“Recognizing their reputation as one of the preeminent advertising and marketing firms in the Coachella Valley, we are very excited that Silvercrest will be a presenting sponsor of our Film Awards,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Given Silvercrest’s expertise in bringing attention to a breadth of worthy brands, including those in the entertainment space, we look forward to collaborating with them on this partnership.”
"We are honored to be a part of the Palm Springs International Film Awards that celebrate the best-of-the-best in cinematic storytelling and shine a light on our local community” said William Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Silvercrest Advertising. “Our involvement underscores Silvercrest's belief in the crucial role compelling narrative has in creating meaningful connections. Just as great films leave a lasting impression on theatre audiences, we produce advertising campaigns that are equally impactful, resonant, and unforgettable with our clients’ ideal customers."
The sponsorship developed as part of Silvercrest’s and the Film Society’s collaborative partnerships with Oak View Group, the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions. As part of Silvercrest’s sponsorship at Acrisure Arena, in Palm Desert, the premium level has been rebranded as the Silvercrest Level. Acrisure Arena is a world-class venue for top musical events and home to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.
“We are very committed to seeing the Coachella Valley succeed and the Palm Springs International Film Society is an important part of the long-term success of this community, Dan Griffis, President, Global Partnerships OVG. “Silvercrest continues to be a beacon of light in the Valley and their investment in the Film Awards is a perfect example of their unwavering commitment to this community.”
The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards is one of the most prominent events in the Coachella Valley and an internationally renowned event that has become a must-stop as part of the awards seasons. Nearly all of the honorees at the 2024 Film Awards went on to receive Academy Award nominations including Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (Chairman’s Award), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Cillian Murphy (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor), Danielle Brooks (Spotlight Award, Actress), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Breakthrough Performance Award), Emma Stone (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Greta Gerwig (Director of the Year), Jeffrey Wright (Career Achievement Award), and Killers of the Flower Moon (Vanguard Award). Murphy, Randolph, Stone, Eilish and O’Connell all won Academy Awards in their respective categories.
The 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place from January 2-13, 2025. The Film Awards, co-presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts and Silvercrest will take place on Friday, January 3, 2025. For more information on the Palm Springs International Film Festival, visit www.psfilmfest.org or call (760) 969-7533 or toll free (800) 898-7256.
About the Palm Springs International Film Society
The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition tox curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards® and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons. For more on the Palm Springs International Film Society and its festival events, please visit https://www.psfilmfest.org.
About Silvercrest
Founded in 2011 by William Rodriguez, Silvercrest is a data-navigated and technology-fueled media, marketing, and manufacturing firm specializing in world class national media planning and buying services and their powerful, proprietary Local Media Automation Platform (LMap) that automates, customizes, and methodizes all national marketing activities at the local level. Combined with a comprehensive in-house printing and product customization facility, Silvercrest.Ink, marketers in all industries can seamlessly plan, implement, measure, and manage the entire spectrum of marketing strategies at every level - making Silvercrest truly unmatched in the marketing landscape. For more, go to www.silvercrestadvertising.com or www.silvercrest.ink.
About Oak View Group
Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
