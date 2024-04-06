Why We Vaccinate Leading Advocate Dr. Michael Miller Confronts Vaccine Misinformation on Global Stage
In a world where misinformation can be as contagious as the viruses themselves, Dr. Michael Miller's presentation at the World Vaccine Congress serves as a beacon of clarity.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON DC, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why We Vax, a leading advocate for vaccine education and awareness, is pleased to announce that Michael Miller, MD, a current member of Why We Vaccinate’s Scientific Advisory Board, will be presenting at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington DC on April 4th at 9am. Dr. Miller’s presentation, titled "How to Reverse Misinformation in Your Social Circles & Communities," will address critical issues surrounding vaccine misinformation and its impact on public health.
— Sia Anagnostou, Interim Chairwoman, Why We Vaccinate
With an estimated 15% of the population being misinformed about vaccines, Dr. Miller’s presentation will discuss how misinformation leads to vaccine resistance and opposition. He will underscore the importance of combating vaccine misinformation for the betterment of personal relationships with family, friends and coworkers and improving and protecting public health, economic growth, and national security.
Drawing from his extensive experience in health policy and communications, Dr. Miller will share insights from his forthcoming book, "Reversing Misinformation: How to Help Your Family, Friends, Community & World." He will emphasize the necessity of personal engagement in initiatives to improve vaccine access and acceptance, highlighting the phrase "moving the needle on moving needles into arms" to underscore the importance of vaccination efforts.
In addition to addressing vaccine misinformation, Dr. Miller will touch upon the broader implications of misinformation in other critical areas such as elections and climate change. His presentation will provide valuable perspectives for attendees of the World Vaccine Congress, which annually convenes over 4,000 vaccine scientists, researchers, and advocates worldwide.
Following his presentation, Dr. Miller will moderate a fireside chat focusing on vaccine misinformation on social media and chair the day's sessions on misinformation. He will be available for interviews after the morning sessions on vaccine safety.
