Children's Book Honors Police Officers and May 15th - Police Officer Memorial Day
In The Adventures of Officer Jack, Officers Jack and Kate save a baby's life while flying to Washington, DC for Police Officer Memorial Day-May 15th.
These books began as bedtime stories I told my two oldest boys.”POMFRET, MD, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adventures of Officer Jack, a new children's book written by James Burd Brewster, is released just in time for children to appreciate police officers for Police Officer Memorial Day on May 15th. This heartwarming book not only entertains young readers, but also pays tribute to the brave men and women who serve as police officers.
— James Burd Brewster
A USCG veteran, Brewster based his stories on actual police rescues and honors the officers and their departments by citing them in the book. This adds a personal touch and allows children to learn about the real-life heroes behind the characters of Officer Jack and Kate.
One of the main themes of the book is humility. As the two officers are praised for their heroic actions, they respond with a salute and a simple, "Glad to do it!" This teaches children the importance of humility and the true nature of public servants. The book also aims to bridge the gap between children and police officers, showing them as approachable and kind individuals.
The Adventures of Officer Jack is not just another children's book, but a meaningful and timely tribute to the men and women who risk their lives to protect and serve their communities. It is a must-read for parents and educators looking to instill important values in young minds in preparation for Police Officer's Memorial Day on May 15th. The book is available for sale now and will be available in Tent City during Police Week 2024 in Washington, DC. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), an organization that supports the families of slain officers.
Join us in honoring our police officers and teaching children the value of humility with The Adventures of Officer Jack. For more information or to schedule an interview with James Burd Brewster, please visit Https://www.GladToDoIt.net.
