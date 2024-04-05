Submit Release
Children's Book Honors Police Officers and May 15th - Police Officer Memorial Day

Blue background for front cover of 6x9 sized paperback which contains an illustration showing Officer Jack in uniform and with clipboard at the driver side window of a stopped car talking to the driver. Officer Kate stands on guard at the rear bumper of

Front Cover of The Adventures of Officer Jack by James Burd Brewster

Illustration showing officers Jack and Kate in police uniforms flank a handcuffed home invasion suspect while escorting him to car 14 for transport to jail.

Chapter 12 - Officers Jack and Kate apprehend a home invasion suspect.

Officer Kate in civilian clothes vaulting over a airport scanner conveyor belt to get quickly to a baby who is not breathing.

Chapter 5 - Officer Kate vaults a conveyor belt to save a baby who is not breathing.

In The Adventures of Officer Jack, Officers Jack and Kate save a baby's life while flying to Washington, DC for Police Officer Memorial Day-May 15th.

These books began as bedtime stories I told my two oldest boys.”
— James Burd Brewster
POMFRET, MD, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adventures of Officer Jack, a new children's book written by James Burd Brewster, is released just in time for children to appreciate police officers for Police Officer Memorial Day on May 15th. This heartwarming book not only entertains young readers, but also pays tribute to the brave men and women who serve as police officers.

A USCG veteran, Brewster based his stories on actual police rescues and honors the officers and their departments by citing them in the book. This adds a personal touch and allows children to learn about the real-life heroes behind the characters of Officer Jack and Kate.

One of the main themes of the book is humility. As the two officers are praised for their heroic actions, they respond with a salute and a simple, "Glad to do it!" This teaches children the importance of humility and the true nature of public servants. The book also aims to bridge the gap between children and police officers, showing them as approachable and kind individuals.

The Adventures of Officer Jack is not just another children's book, but a meaningful and timely tribute to the men and women who risk their lives to protect and serve their communities. It is a must-read for parents and educators looking to instill important values in young minds in preparation for Police Officer's Memorial Day on May 15th. The book is available for sale now and will be available in Tent City during Police Week 2024 in Washington, DC. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), an organization that supports the families of slain officers.

Join us in honoring our police officers and teaching children the value of humility with The Adventures of Officer Jack.  For more information or to schedule an interview with James Burd Brewster, please visit Https://www.GladToDoIt.net.

