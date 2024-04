West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces West Town Wellness Week

West Town Wellness Week will run from Saturday, April, 20, 2024 through Sunday, April 28, 2024 and feature exclusive deals and limited-time offers on massages, spa treatments, fitness classes, medical and holistic care, and more.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Town Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the upcoming West Town Wellness Week , running from Saturday, April, 20, 2024 through Sunday, April 28, 2024. What began as a day-long event with five participants in 2023 has expanded to a full week of programming from nineteen West Town health and wellness businesses and entrepreneurs. Participants will offer exclusive deals and limited-time offers on massages, spa treatments, fitness classes, medical and holistic care, and more. Additional highlights include the grand opening of West Town Unwind, a new “pick what you pay” yoga and events company, an intro to golf clinic from Chicago Golf Gals, a free week of classes at REPS Fitness, and 20% off wellness products at The Refilleri.Furthermore, participants who choose to take advantage of West Town Wellness Week offerings will be entered to win prize packs featuring goods, services and discounts to these same participating businesses. Giveaway entry forms will be available at each participating business during the duration of West Town Wellness Week.“West Town Wellness Week highlights our health and wellness businesses and their dedication to creating a healthy neighborhood and healthy neighbors,” said Ashlee Kingery, WTCC’s Business Services Manager. “Following the success of last year's one-day Wellness Crawl, the West Town Chamber of Commerce is excited to showcase our ever-growing membership, particularly our health and wellness cohort, with this expanded, weeklong initiative that allows us to foster a healthier neighborhood while also empowering our neighbors to thrive.”The event participants are listed below and the full schedule of events, deals and services can be found by clicking here Athletico: 1846 W Chicago Ave - athletico.comBeautify CHI Medspa: 830 N Ashland Ave, Suite 1S - beautifychi.comBig Shoulders Yoga: 1645 W Chicago Ave - bigshouldersyoga.comChicago Golf Gals: 2131 N Elston Ave - chicagogolfgals.comDivision Chiropractic: 1630 W Division St - divisionchiro.comEye Care By Design: 1850 W Chicago Ave - eyecarebydesignchi.comThe Garage Chicago: 2501 W Chicago Ave + 2444 W Chicago Ave - thegaragechi.comHatimStyle/Mission MMA and Fitness: 1620 W Carroll Ave - missionmmachicago.comKizmah CBD: 2044 W Chicago Ave - kizmah.comNourishing Hope: 1716 W Hubbard St - nourishinghopechi.orgOxygen Spa Studio: 2638 W Chicago Ave - oxygenspastudio.comProtect Your Peace Wellness Studio LLC - 355 N Laflin St, Unit 202 - protectyourpeacestudio.comThe Refilleri: 1007 N California Ave - refilleri.comREPS Fitness: 2643 W Chicago Ave - repsfnc.com/free-trial. repsfnc.comStretchLab Wicker Park: 1744 W Division St - stretchlab.com/location/wickerparkThrough the Body Dance & Fitness: 1819 W Grand Ave, Suite 201- throughthebody.comWest Town Unwind: 1716 W Grand Ave - westtownunwind.comThe Wise Core LLC: 3517 W Pierce Ave - thewisecore.comTo learn more about 2024’s West Town Wellness Week, visit the website at www.westtownchamber.org/wellness-week . To follow the West Town Chamber of Commerce, visit them on Facebook at @westtownchicago, Instagram at @westtownchicago, or find them online at www.westtownchamber.org IMAGERY Click here for West Town Wellness Week assets.ABOUT WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCEThe West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. To learn more, visit westtownchamber.org.MEDIA CONTACTRyan Beshel / ryan@six4creative.comSIX4 Creative / www.six4creative.com Providing consulting, marketing, photography and public relations for the hospitality and lifestyle industries.