West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces West Town Wellness Week
The Chamber will present a full week of special classes, discounts and giveaways from West Town's best health and wellness businesses
West Town Wellness Week highlights our health and wellness businesses and their dedication to creating a healthy neighborhood and healthy neighbors.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Town Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the upcoming West Town Wellness Week, running from Saturday, April, 20, 2024 through Sunday, April 28, 2024. What began as a day-long event with five participants in 2023 has expanded to a full week of programming from nineteen West Town health and wellness businesses and entrepreneurs. Participants will offer exclusive deals and limited-time offers on massages, spa treatments, fitness classes, medical and holistic care, and more. Additional highlights include the grand opening of West Town Unwind, a new “pick what you pay” yoga and events company, an intro to golf clinic from Chicago Golf Gals, a free week of classes at REPS Fitness, and 20% off wellness products at The Refilleri.
— Ashlee Kingery, WTCC’s Business Services Manager
Furthermore, participants who choose to take advantage of West Town Wellness Week offerings will be entered to win prize packs featuring goods, services and discounts to these same participating businesses. Giveaway entry forms will be available at each participating business during the duration of West Town Wellness Week.
“West Town Wellness Week highlights our health and wellness businesses and their dedication to creating a healthy neighborhood and healthy neighbors,” said Ashlee Kingery, WTCC’s Business Services Manager. “Following the success of last year's one-day Wellness Crawl, the West Town Chamber of Commerce is excited to showcase our ever-growing membership, particularly our health and wellness cohort, with this expanded, weeklong initiative that allows us to foster a healthier neighborhood while also empowering our neighbors to thrive.”
The event participants are listed below and the full schedule of events, deals and services can be found by clicking here.
Athletico: 1846 W Chicago Ave - athletico.com
Beautify CHI Medspa: 830 N Ashland Ave, Suite 1S - beautifychi.com
Big Shoulders Yoga: 1645 W Chicago Ave - bigshouldersyoga.com
Chicago Golf Gals: 2131 N Elston Ave - chicagogolfgals.com
Division Chiropractic: 1630 W Division St - divisionchiro.com
Eye Care By Design: 1850 W Chicago Ave - eyecarebydesignchi.com
The Garage Chicago: 2501 W Chicago Ave + 2444 W Chicago Ave - thegaragechi.com
HatimStyle/Mission MMA and Fitness: 1620 W Carroll Ave - missionmmachicago.com
Kizmah CBD: 2044 W Chicago Ave - kizmah.com
Nourishing Hope: 1716 W Hubbard St - nourishinghopechi.org
Oxygen Spa Studio: 2638 W Chicago Ave - oxygenspastudio.com
Protect Your Peace Wellness Studio LLC - 355 N Laflin St, Unit 202 - protectyourpeacestudio.com
The Refilleri: 1007 N California Ave - refilleri.com
REPS Fitness: 2643 W Chicago Ave - repsfnc.com/free-trial. repsfnc.com
StretchLab Wicker Park: 1744 W Division St - stretchlab.com/location/wickerpark
Through the Body Dance & Fitness: 1819 W Grand Ave, Suite 201- throughthebody.com
West Town Unwind: 1716 W Grand Ave - westtownunwind.com
The Wise Core LLC: 3517 W Pierce Ave - thewisecore.com
To learn more about 2024’s West Town Wellness Week, visit the website at www.westtownchamber.org/wellness-week. To follow the West Town Chamber of Commerce, visit them on Facebook at @westtownchicago, Instagram at @westtownchicago, or find them online at www.westtownchamber.org.
ABOUT WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. To learn more, visit westtownchamber.org.
