Los Angeles Court Staff to Be Trained in Reporting, Interpreting

About one quarter of positions in Los Angeles County for court reporters, the officials who create and maintain verbatim records, are empty. As a result, Los Angeles County Superior Court has stopped providing reporters in family law and probate matters. But court officials and attorneys say that without records by court reporters—whose services in the private sector can cost litigants up to $4,000 per day—it’s almost impossible to appeal a case.
