Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) for Potential Securities Law Violations

BOSTON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco (the "Firm"), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by Sharecare, Inc. (“Sharecare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHCR).

About the Investigation

On March 29, 2024, after the markets closed, Sharecare revealed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition. On April 1, 2024, the next trading day, the Company's share price dropped more than 30%. The Firm is investigating whether the Company's disclosure may reflect violations of the securities laws by the Company.

Contact

If you have information concerning this investigation, please contact us here: Contact | Berman Tabacco.

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities and antitrust complex cases. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, which has ranked the firm as Highly Recommended and a Top Ten Plaintiffs, The Legal 500, U.S. News & World Report-Best Lawyers, The Daily Journal, Lawdragon, Who’s Who Legal, and Super Lawyers.

The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

Contact:

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

Email: law@bermantabacco.com