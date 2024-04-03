Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,876 in the last 365 days.

Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) for Potential Securities Law Violations

BOSTON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco (the "Firm"), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by Sharecare, Inc. (“Sharecare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHCR).

About the Investigation 

On March 29, 2024, after the markets closed, Sharecare revealed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition. On April 1, 2024, the next trading day, the Company's share price dropped more than 30%. The Firm is investigating whether the Company's disclosure may reflect violations of the securities laws by the Company.

Contact 

If you have information concerning this investigation, please contact us here: Contact | Berman Tabacco

About Berman Tabacco 

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities and antitrust complex cases. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, which has ranked the firm as Highly Recommended and a Top Ten Plaintiffs, The Legal 500, U.S. News & World Report-Best Lawyers, The Daily Journal, Lawdragon, Who’s Who Legal, and Super Lawyers. 

The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. 

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.   

Contact: 
Berman Tabacco 
One Liberty Square 
Boston, Massachusetts 
Email: law@bermantabacco.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) for Potential Securities Law Violations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more