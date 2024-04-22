Enertia Software Announces Participation in NAPAC's Annual Conference
Enertia Software, a 40-plus-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announced its official participation in NAPAC 2024.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a 40-plus-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announced its official participation in NAPAC's Annual Meeting.
The North American Petroleum Accounting Conference (NAPAC) is a professional event connecting petroleum industry professionals for educational sessions enhanced by lively, productive discussions.
“Enertia Software strides to support the industry associations and organizations that support our customers,” said Nicole Durham, Marketing Director for Enertia Software. “We have been long-time supporters of NAPAC and believe this is a key industry event that contributes to the continued success of upstream oil and gas longevity,” Durham continues.
NAPAC will take place Wednesday, May 15th through Friday, May 17th, at the Westin Dallas Galleria, located in Dallas, Texas.
“This is an optimal event for oil and gas accounting professionals that are searching for industry knowledge, specific topic discussion opportunities, and networking with industry experts,” Durham concludes.
About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is a fully integrated, enterprise-grade system that can be uniquely and individually tailored for the upstream oil and gas industry. Enertia is designed specifically for the needs of the energy industry and provides unparalleled integrated functionality to vertically incorporated upstream oil and gas companies. For more information visit https://www.enertia-software.com/
For more information on Enertia Software, contact Nicole Durham at nicole@enertia.biz.
Nicole Durham
Enertia Software
+1 432-664-1427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube