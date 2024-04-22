Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,044 in the last 365 days.

Enertia Software Announces Participation in NAPAC's Annual Conference

Enertia Software, a 40-plus-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announced its official participation in NAPAC 2024.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a 40-plus-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announced its official participation in NAPAC's Annual Meeting.

The North American Petroleum Accounting Conference (NAPAC) is a professional event connecting petroleum industry professionals for educational sessions enhanced by lively, productive discussions.

“Enertia Software strides to support the industry associations and organizations that support our customers,” said Nicole Durham, Marketing Director for Enertia Software. “We have been long-time supporters of NAPAC and believe this is a key industry event that contributes to the continued success of upstream oil and gas longevity,” Durham continues.

NAPAC will take place Wednesday, May 15th through Friday, May 17th, at the Westin Dallas Galleria, located in Dallas, Texas.

“This is an optimal event for oil and gas accounting professionals that are searching for industry knowledge, specific topic discussion opportunities, and networking with industry experts,” Durham concludes.

About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is a fully integrated, enterprise-grade system that can be uniquely and individually tailored for the upstream oil and gas industry. Enertia is designed specifically for the needs of the energy industry and provides unparalleled integrated functionality to vertically incorporated upstream oil and gas companies. For more information visit https://www.enertia-software.com/

For more information on Enertia Software, contact Nicole Durham at nicole@enertia.biz.

Nicole Durham
Enertia Software
+1 432-664-1427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Enertia Software Announces Participation in NAPAC's Annual Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more