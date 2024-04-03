CBP officers seize $387K in unreported currency at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry this week seized $387,000 in unreported currency hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

“Our frontline officers maintained their vigilance and seized a significant amount of unreported outbound currency,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “These types of seizures, often proceeds from illicit activity, have significant impact and reflect CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission.”

Stacks containing $387,000 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Monday, April 1 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a southbound vehicle driven by a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen for a secondary examination. Following a thorough examination that included use of a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered a total of $387,000 in unreported currency hidden within the vehicle.



CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

