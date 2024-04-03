U.S. Remains World’s Top Destination for Foreign Direct Investment for 12th Consecutive Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

WASHINGTON - The United States has been ranked as the top destination for foreign direct investment for the 12th consecutive year according to Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council’s 2024 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index.

The annual survey of global senior executives and investors found that the United States maintains its lead ranking for over a decade due to the growing strength of the U.S. economy and rebounding consumer sentiment.

Foreign investors were encouraged by higher-than-anticipated GDP growth in 2023, which was attributed to strong consumer and government expenditure, and robust export levels. The ranking is also testament to the United States’ lead in technological innovation, a top priority for investors and the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic agenda.

“For the 12th year in a row, the United States was once again the number one destination for foreign direct investment in 2023, reflecting the Department of Commerce’s commitment to constantly increasing our economic competitiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Through our efforts to secure FDI across the United States, we are delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s promise to create good-paying jobs for working families and increase economic development in all communities across the country.”

The United States’ ranking in the FDI Confidence Index is underpinned by the work of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA program that facilitates job-creating business investment into the United States and raises awareness of the critical role that economic development plays in the U.S. economy. Since its inception, SelectUSA has facilitated more than $200 billion in client-verified FDI, supporting more than 200,000 jobs throughout the United States and its territories.

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s effort to attract foreign direct investment, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will host the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit from June 23-26 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The Investment Summit is the premier event in the United States dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment and provides prospects for investors from global markets and economic development organizations across the nation to interact and create investment opportunities.

For more information about the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit, visit www.selectusasummit.us.

