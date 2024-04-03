ETV2 induces endothelial, but not hematopoietic, lineage specification in birds

To understand how evolutionarily conserved developmental processes and cell lineages can be under the control of transcription factors that are functionally and phylogenetically divergent, we investigated the genomic organization of the ETV2 gene in Aves and Reptilia and analyzed the functional relationship between ETV2, NPAS4L, SCL/TAL1, and LMO2.

(A) Top: Schematic diagram of ventral mesoderm morphogenesis, leading to the formation of its three main cell lineages: the blood, endothelium, and smooth muscle. Bottom: Three stages of hemangioblast development. Ventral mesoderm is derived from mesoderm precursors located in the primitive streak through epithelial–mesenchymal transition. Some ventral mesoderm cells are specified as smooth muscle progenitors and the remainder as hemangioblasts, possibly through the actions of master regulators such as NPAS4L and/or ETV2. Hemangioblasts express markers such as SCL/TAL1 and LMO2, and their differential actions lead to further specification as either blood or endothelial lineage. (B) There are three paralogous gene pairs in the vertebrate genome related to ETV2, likely as the result of whole genome duplication in early vertebrate evolution. ETS1-FLI1 and ETS2-ERG pairs are conserved in all vertebrates. ETV2-FLI1B pair is deleted in chicken genome, and our current analysis reveals that this deletion is conserved in all birds. (C) A simplified view of vertebrate phylogenetic tree. Both NPAS4L and ETV2 are hypothesized to be present in ancestral jawed vertebrates, ancestral amniotes, and ancestral reptiles. The clade leading to modern-day birds experienced gene loss of ETV2, and that leading to mammals experienced gene loss of NPAS4L. (D) The presence or absence of the ETV2 and FLI1B genes in birds, reptiles, and humans through phylogenomic analysis. Species highlighted in yellow are the representative birds with high-quality genomes. Fragmented black lines indicate genes on different chromosomes/scaffolds. Squares show the presence of genes: HAUS5, green; RBM42, blue; FLI1B, grey; ETV2, red; and COX6B1, yellow. Deletion of ETV2 and FLI1B is conserved in all birds. Deletion of neighboring genes (HAUS5, RBM42, and COX6B1) happened to variable degrees in different bird clades. Geckos and lizards have both ETV2 and FLI1B in their genomes.

Results and Discussion