Acting President presents gifts to revolution contributors in Thái Nguyên

VIETNAM, April 3 - THÁI NGUYÊN – Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on April 3 visited and presented gifts to those who have rendered service to the nation, and disadvantaged children in Dinh Hoa district, the northern mountainous province of Thái Nguyên, once a revolutionary base.

Her activities took place on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30) and the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7).

Xuân commended the Party organisation, authorities and people in Dinh Hoa for their achievements over the past years, and asked the district to carry forward them and grow further.

The district should pay due attention to turning the ATK Dinh Hoa revolutionary base relic site into a “red address” to educate young generations about the country’s revolutionary tradition, and attract tourists to the locality, she said.

Dinh Hoa was asked to give more care to ethnic minority groups, social policy beneficiaries, revolution contributors and underprivileged children.

Xuân extended her regards and wishes to war veterans and invalids, former youth volunteers, and martyrs’ families.

On this occasion, the Acting President presented 50 gift packages to people who have rendered service to the nation in Dinh Hoa, and authorised local authorities to hand over 200 gifts to disadvantaged students there.

Earlier, Xuân and her entourage offered incense to President Hồ Chí Minh at the memorial house dedicated to the late leader in Phu Dinh commune, Dinh Hoa district. - VNS